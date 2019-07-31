Summer senior citizen trips
The registration deadline is Aug. 2, for the next Edwardsville Parks Dept. trip for all seniors 55 and older.
On Aug. 22, join them as they explore the Missouri Botanical Gardens, in St. Louis. They will have a private tram tour of the gardens. Lunch will be on your own at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. The cost is $45 per person, which includes motorcoach, admission and tram tour.
To reserve your seat or for more information, call the parks office at 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Dept., 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025.
Special Olympics golf regional
Volunteers and fans are invited to the Special Olympics Illinois 2019 Region J Golf on Aug. 2 at Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, in Edwardsville.
Special Olympics Illinois Region J will host 105 athletes, 37 coaches and four unified partners from 14 agencies. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. as 9-Hole and Unified Teams tee off. Opening ceremonies start at 9:45 a.m. with Skills, 3-hole, and 6-hole immediately following.
Gold medal winners at the regional will qualify to advance to the State Outdoor Sports Festival, which is Sept. 7-8, in Decatur.
To volunteer for this event, e-mail swhitlatch@soill.org or call 618-654-6680 to reach the Southern Regional Office, which is located at 1318 Mercantile Dr., in Highland.
St. Andrew’s Book Fair
The Summer Book Fair at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., in Edwardsville, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3.
The book sale offers more than 20,000 used books of all kinds, including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more, including regional titles. The books are sorted by category and priced to sell. Also available for sale are CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums.
For more information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include performances by influential blues musician John Mayall at 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer a free "Yoga in the Park" class from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 3, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.