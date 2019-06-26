EAC Kids' Summer Art Classes
Let your child explore their creativity Kids' Summer Art Classes at the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
Classes are open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade and will run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, through July 25.
Experienced instructors will help kids learn the skills they need to express themselves using a variety of media, including ceramics, drawing, painting, fibers and more.
To sign up, visit edwardsvilleymca.com/childcare-camp/specialty-summer-camps/arts-humanities/.
SIUE Summer Theater Festival
Two entertaining productions — one a beloved classic and the other a hit musical — will thrill audiences during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2019 Summer Theater Festival, which continues this weekend.
William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. June 28-29, and at 2 p.m. June 30, in the Metcalf Theater.
Catherine Johnson’s “Mamma Mia!” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 12-13, at 2 p.m. July 14, at 7:30 p.m. July 19-20, and at 2 p.m. July 21, in the plush Katherine Dunham Theater.
All tickets are general admission and are on sale now at $15 for adults (18 and older), $12 for seniors (65 and up), $12 for SIUE faculty, staff and non-SIUE students with valid school ID, and free admission for SIUE students with a valid summer ID.
To purchase tickets, visit the Theater and Dance Dept. box office located inside Katherine Dunham Hall, Room 1042b or charge by calling 618-650-2774 or 888-328-5168, ext. 2774.
For more information, e-mail theater-tickets@siue.edu.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer "Yoga in the Park," a free yoga class from 8 to 9 a.m. June 29, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include "Hotel California — The Original Eagles Tribute" at 3 and 8 p.m. June 29.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Girl Scouts summer camp
The registration deadline is July 1, for a pair of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois summer camps at Camp Torqua, in Edwardsville.
The "Mini STEM Camp 2019" for Daisies-Brownies (grades K-3) will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-12; and the "STEM Camp VII — What Rhymes With Seven?" for Juniors-Ambassadors (grades 4-12) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15-19.
For more information, visit gsofsi.org, call 1-800-345-6858 or e-mail Emily Stanley at customercare@gsofsi.org.
Summer senior citizen trips
The registration deadline is Aug. 2, for the next Edwardsville Parks Dept. trip for all seniors 55 and older.
On Aug. 22, join them as they explore the Missouri Botanical Gardens, in St. Louis. They will have a private tram tour of the gardens. Lunch will be on your own at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. The cost is $45 per person, which includes motorcoach, admission and tram tour.
To reserve your seat or for more information, call the parks office at 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Dept., 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025.