G.R.O.W. meeting
The next meeting of G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education will be at 7 p.m. June 13, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
The lesson for the evening will be "Senior Bullying," a lesson provided by the University of Illinois Extension. They will also be installing officers and directors for the new year. G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. Guests are welcome.
Also, remember to bring paper and food items for the Edwardsville Food pantry.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include "The PettyBreakers (Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty)" at 8 p.m. June 13; a performance by Erin Bode at 7:30 p.m. June 14; and The Liston Brothers Live at 2 p.m. June 15.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Summer senior citizen trips
The registration deadline is June 14, for a pair of Edwardsville Parks Dept. trips to locations in St. Louis for all seniors 55 and older.
On June 27, enjoy visiting a few fun spots that include the Fabulous Fox Theatre, the St. Louis Central Public Library, the newly restored Soldier’s Memorial and lunch at Sweetie Pie's. The cost is $75 per person, which includes motorcoach, tours listed and lunch.
On July 25, enjoy a trip to Stages St. Louis to see "Grease." Before the show, enjoy lunch with appetizer, entrée and dessert at Sunset 44 Bistro, in Kirkwood. The cost is $100 per person and includes motorcoach, one show ticket and lunch.
To reserve your seat or for more information, call the parks office at 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Dept., 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer "Yoga in the Park," free yoga classes from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, now through Aug. 31, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
Free document shredding event
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, will host a free document shredding event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 15, in the parking lot of Lincoln Middle School, 145 West St., in Edwardsville.
This event is free and open to the public. However, the shred truck only carries a certain capacity, so residents are encouraged to attend early.