EAC Kids' Summer Art Classes
Let your child explore their creativity Kids' Summer Art Classes at the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
Classes are open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade and will run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from June 4 to July 25.
Experienced instructors will help kids learn the skills they need to express themselves using a variety of media, including ceramics, drawing, painting, fibers and more.
To sign up, visit edwardsvilleymca.com/childcare-camp/specialty-summer-camps/arts-humanities/.
"Cones with Katie" event
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a “Cones with Katie” event to beat the summer heat and talk with constituents from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 6, at Annie’s Frozen Custard, 245 S. Buchanan St., in Edwardsville.
For more information, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail repkatiestuart@gmail.com.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include a performance by Roger McGuinn, the legendary Grammy Award-winning co-founder of the folk rock band The Byrds, at 8 p.m. June 6; a performance by Al Stewart at 8 p.m. June 8; "The PettyBreakers (Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty)" at 8 p.m. June 13; a performance by Erin Bode at 7:30 p.m. June 14; and The Liston Brothers Live at 2 p.m. June 15.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
MCHS Speakers Series program
The next Madison County Historical Society’s Speakers Series program will be at 2 p.m. June 9, in the Fellowship Hall on the lower level of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
The program will feature Marvin Moehle, of Granite City, and his program "Eastern European Immigrants of Madison County: Traditions from Home.” There will also be an exhibit from Moehle’s collections to illustrate the program.
Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For more information, call 618-656-1294.
Girl Scouts summer camp
The registration deadline is July 1, for a pair of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois summer camps at Camp Torqua, in Edwardsville.
The "Mini STEM Camp 2019" for Daisies-Brownies (grades K-3) will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-12; and the "STEM Camp VII — What Rhymes With Seven?" for Juniors-Ambassadors (grades 4-12) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15-19.
For more information, visit gsofsi.org, call 1-800-345-6858 or e-mail Emily Stanley at customercare@gsofsi.org.