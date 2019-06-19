EAC Kids' Summer Art Classes
Let your child explore their creativity Kids' Summer Art Classes at the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
Classes are open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade and will run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, through July 25.
To sign up, visit edwardsvilleymca.com/childcare-camp/specialty-summer-camps/arts-humanities/.
Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 19, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include "Dueling Pianos" at 7:30 p.m. June 20, and a performance by legendary guitarist Jimmie Vaughan at 8 p.m. June 21.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
SIUE Summer Theater Festival
Two entertaining productions — one a beloved classic and the other a hit musical — will thrill audiences during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2019 Summer Theater Festival, which opens this weekend.
William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. June 21-22, at 2 p.m. June 23, at 7:30 p.m. June 28-29, and at 2 p.m. June 30, in the Metcalf Theater.
Catherine Johnson’s “Mamma Mia!” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 12-13, at 2 p.m. July 14, at 7:30 p.m. July 19-20, and at 2 p.m. July 21, in the plush Katherine Dunham Theater.
All tickets are general admission and are on sale now at $15 for adults (18 and older), $12 for seniors (65 and up), $12 for SIUE faculty, staff and non-SIUE students with valid school ID, and free admission for SIUE students with a valid summer ID.
To purchase tickets, visit the Theater and Dance Dept. box office located inside Katherine Dunham Hall, Room 1042b or charge by calling 618-650-2774 or 888-328-5168, ext. 2774.
For more information, e-mail theater-tickets@siue.edu.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer "Yoga in the Park," free yoga classes from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, now through Aug. 31, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwestern IL will facilitate a support group for family members and other caregivers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 25, at First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St., in Edwardsville (use church parking lot entrance).
For more information about this and other support meetings in Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville and Belleville, call the NAMI office at 618-798-9788, e-mail info@namiswi.org or visit namiswi.org.
Girl Scouts summer camp
The registration deadline is July 1, for a pair of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois summer camps at Camp Torqua, in Edwardsville.
The "Mini STEM Camp 2019" for Daisies-Brownies (grades K-3) will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-12; and the "STEM Camp VII — What Rhymes With Seven?" for Juniors-Ambassadors (grades 4-12) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15-19.
For more information, visit gsofsi.org, call 1-800-345-6858 or e-mail Emily Stanley at customercare@gsofsi.org.