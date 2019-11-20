SIUE Energy Symposium
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering will host its second annual SIUE Energy Symposium at 1 p.m. Nov. 20, in the Dunham Hall Theater on the SIUE campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville. The day will focus upon energy topics and awareness of alternative and clean energy sources.
The afternoon begins with a poster session featuring presentations on alternative energy resources, followed by comments from SIUE chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD, and provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs Denise Cobb, PhD. The featured event at 2:30 p.m. is the hydropower vs. wind energy debate, which is open to the public,
For more information, e-mail Serdar Celik at scelik@siue.edu.
Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.
Performance by The Tamburitzans
One of the world’s finest, longest-running live musical variety stage shows of its kind, the internationally-renowned troupe The Tamburitzans, will return for the popular Southwestern Illinois College Foundation annual student scholarship fundraiser at 7 p.m. Nov. 23, at the Edwardsville High School Performance Theater stage, 6161 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, The doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and must be purchased in advance. For tickets, call the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus at 618-931-0600, ext. 7192 or 7346; Norma Bellcoff at 618-692-6150 or 618-978-1522; or the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce at 618-876-6400. For credit card purchases, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5663.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — a performance by Southern rock/country-rock band Heartsfield at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; "Portrait — The Music of Kansas" at 8 p.m. Nov. 27; and performances by legendary country-rock band Poco at 8 p.m. Nov. 29-30.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwestern IL will facilitate a support group for family members and other caregivers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 26, at First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St., in Edwardsville (use church parking lot entrance).
For more information about this and other support meetings in Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville and Belleville, call the NAMI office at 618-798-9788, e-mail info@namiswi.org or visit namiswi.org.