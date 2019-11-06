EAC drop-in ceramics classes
Join the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, for drop-in ceramics classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
All classes are registration free, cost $10 per class and take place at the EAC or Edwardsville High School classrooms. No registration is necessary, just come in when you are available.
For more information on this or any other EAC class, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
EAC exhibition
The Edwardsville Arts Center's "Raise a Toast: An Exhibition of Ceramic Cups," a juried and invitational exhibition that will celebrate an eclectic gathering of all manner of ceramic drinking vessels: cups, mugs, teacups, teabowls, tankards, tumblers, shot glasses, etc., is on display now through Nov. 8, at the EAC, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
For more information, visit edwardsvilleartscenter.com/exhibits.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — a performance by Pavlov's Dog at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; a performance by Savoy Brown, featuring Kim Simmonds, at 8 p.m. Nov. 8; and a performance by David Bromberg at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Free dental care for veterans
The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine will provide free dental care to veterans during its second annual Veteran’s Care Day on Nov. 14, at the SIU SDM’s main clinic, Building 263, 2800 College Ave., in Alton.
Reservations are required and, due to the high demand for dental services realized at last year’s event, appointments will be made available based on reservation order until all appointments are filled. Walk-in appointments will not be available the day of the event.
To make reservations, call Valerie Donahue at 618-474-7200.