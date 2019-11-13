Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — a performance by guitarist David Bromberg at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; "Spanky's Dueling Pianos — Winter Concert Series" at 7 p.m. Nov. 15; a performance by blues band Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials at 8 p.m. Nov. 16; and a $2 showing of the movie "Grumpy Old Men" at 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
"Dance in Concert" series
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Theater and Dance will present its longstanding series, “Dance in Concert,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-16, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17, in school's Dunham Hall Theater, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
Performed by SIUE students, with choreography by current and emeritus faculty, alumni and guest artists, the celebration will offer a range of styles and music.
General admission is $15 for adults 18 and older, $12 for SIUE faculty, staff and retirees, senior citizens and non-SIUE students with school identification. SIUE students with valid school ID are admitted free.
To purchase tickets, visit the DOTD Box Office located inside Dunham Hall, or call 618-650-2774. SIUE students should present their school ID for their complimentary ticket. One ticket is provided per student and per production. For directions and parking, visit siue.edu\maps.
Free dental care for veterans
The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine will provide free dental care to veterans during its second annual Veteran’s Care Day on Nov. 14, at the SIU SDM’s main clinic, Building 263, 2800 College Ave., in Alton.
Reservations are required and, due to the high demand for dental services realized at last year’s event, appointments will be made available based on reservation order until all appointments are filled. Walk-in appointments will not be available the day of the event.
To make reservations, call Valerie Donahue at 618-474-7200.
Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.