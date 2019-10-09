G.R.O.W. meeting
The next meeting of G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
The lesson for the evening will be "Pumpkins and More," a lesson provided by the University of Illinois Extension. G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. Guests are welcome.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "Chris Hillman — A Night of Stories & Songs Featuring Herb Pedersen" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11; The Mersey Beatles' "Four Lads from Liverpool: Abbey Road's 50th" at 3 and 8 p.m. Oct. 12; a $2 showing of the movie "The Addams Family" at 7 p.m. Oct. 15; and "The Gospel Side of Elvis" starring the Blackwood Quartet at 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
G.R.O.W. Showcase
The G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education Showcase will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. This is a free community event. All are welcome.
If you have any spare, bring paper products, toiletries and food items to donate to the local women's shelter and food pantry.
MCHS Speaker Series
The final free program in the 2019 Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) Speaker Series will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 13, in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
Historian J. Eric Robinson will tell the story of two women, slaves in the state of Missouri, who escaped to freedom in 1853 via the Underground Railroad in northwestern Madison County.
For more information, call 618-656-1294.
SIUE grad school open house
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally-recognized graduate school will host its annual open house with two identical sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom at SIUE, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
For more information or to pre-register, visit siue.edu/graduate-visit, call 618-650-2741 or e-mail graduateadmissions@siue.edu.
Leclaire Parkfest
The 28th annual Leclaire Parkfest will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct, 20, at Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The festival features three bands, a wine and beer garden. local artisans and crafters, games, pet adoptions, vintage cars and tractors, a book sale, exhibits of historic photos and narrated trolley tours.
For more information, call 618-656-1294 or visit historic-leclaire.org.