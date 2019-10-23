EAC drop-in ceramics classes
Join the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, for drop-in ceramics classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
All classes are registration free, cost $10 per class and take place at the EAC or Edwardsville High School classrooms. No registration is necessary, just come in when you are available.
For more information on this or any other EAC class, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
EAC exhibition
The Edwardsville Arts Center's "Raise a Toast: An Exhibition of Ceramic Cups," a juried and invitational exhibition that will celebrate an eclectic gathering of all manner of ceramic drinking vessels: cups, mugs, teacups, teabowls, tankards, tumblers, shot glasses, etc., is on display now through Nov. 8, at the EAC, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
For more information, visit edwardsvilleartscenter.com/exhibits.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — $4 showings of the movie "Hocus Pocus" at 7 p.m. Oct. 24-25.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
FOTAD Dinner Theater
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Friends of Theater and Dance (FOTAD) will present its fall fundraiser “FOTAD Dinner Theater” on Nov. 2. The evening will include a buffet dinner and special live performance at Fixin’s Restaurant in SIUE’s Morris University Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.
The buffet dinner will include a house smoked beef brisket, blackened salmon, fettuccini alfredo, roasted maple sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli and cauliflower, sautéed shaved Brussel sprouts, Greek salad and light and tasty mousse. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets for the dinner and show are $50, with a $5 discount for FOTAD members and their guests and SIUE students. Tickets for the performance only are $15. Admission for the show is free for SIUE students.
Reservations must be made by Oct. 29. For reservations, call the SIUE Theater and Dance Box Office at 618-650-2774 or toll free at 1-888-328-5168, ext. 2774