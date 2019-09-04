Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "Opera Edwardsville presents: Christine Brewer and Craig Terry" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com.
SIUE performance
Audiences will enjoy a wickedly bizarre, funny and thought-provoking production when YoungLiars presents “Whammy! The Seven Secrets to a Sane Self,” which will open Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Xfest’s 10th anniversary, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, in SIUE’s Metcalf Theatre.
General admission is $15 for adults 18 and over, $12 for seniors and non-SIUE students and free for SIUE students. Group rates are available.
For tickets, call 618-650-2774 or visit the Box Office in Dunham Hall, Room 1042b.
G.R.O.W. meeting
The next meeting of G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 12, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
The lesson for the evening will be "Apples and More," a lesson provided by the University of Illinois Extension. G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. Guests are welcome.
Also, remember to bring paper product items to donate to the Edwardsville Food Pantry.
Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy
The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the fall Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy for those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens and the duties of law-enforcement officers.
Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view.
The academy is a 10-week course that takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Sept. 12.
The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. Residency is not a requirement to participate. A $25 registration fee will be required for each participant.
To enroll, visit cityofedwardsville.com/police to download an application.
Vendor applications sought
Friends of Leclaire is now accepting vendor applications for the 28th annual Leclaire Parkfest, which will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, at Leclaire Park, in Edwardsville.
Food booths, arts and crafts, games and informational booths are also all part of Leclaire Parkfest. Food booths and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. The price for a booth space is $30.
For a vendor application or more information, visit historic-leclaire.org or call vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.