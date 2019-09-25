EAC drop-in ceramics classes
Join the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, for drop-in ceramics classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
All classes are registration free, cost $10 per class and take place at the EAC or Edwardsville High School classrooms. No registration is necessary, just come in when you are available.
For more information on this or any other EAC class, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
"Coffee with Katie" event
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a “Coffee with Katie” event at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, at Sacred Grounds, 233 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
This free event is meant to give community members an opportunity to sit down with their state representative about the issues that matter to them most, while also supporting local businesses.
For more information, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will honor eight remarkable graduates at the 2019 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony, “A Night Among the Stars,” on Sept. 27, in the Morris University Center at SIUE, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
A cocktail reception in the Meridian Ballroom will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and an awards presentation at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at siue.edu/alumni/hall-of-fame. Free parking will be available in Lot B.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "Dueling for Gold," a benefit for Painting the Town Gold Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and a performance by country musician Mark Wills at 8 p.m. Oct. 4..
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
G.R.O.W. Showcase
The G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education Showcase will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. This is a free community event. All are welcome.
If you have any spare, bring paper products, toiletries and food items to donate to the local women's shelter and food pantry.
Vendor applications sought
Friends of Leclaire is now accepting vendor applications for the 28th annual Leclaire Parkfest, which will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, at Leclaire Park, in Edwardsville.
A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a large book fair and a display of vintage vehicles.
Food booths, arts and crafts, games and informational booths are also all part of Leclaire Parkfest. Food booths and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. The price for a booth space is $30.
For a vendor application or more information, visit historic-leclaire.org or call vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.