When Edwardsville High began assembling the pieces to put together a showcase basketball event, Alexander Fox didn't have to look far for guidance.
Edwardsville's athletics director, Fox reached out to his father-in-law, Rick Moss.
Moss, 66, has a Rolodex that knows no bounds after a long, successful coaching career that included 22 years at the high school level and five years as an assistant at the University of Iowa.
Moss knows people and people know Moss. He has connections in Chicago after a coaching stint at Argo Summit. He led Centralia's program from 1993-2004 and then was the athletics director at Carbondale from 2004-2015. He helped both schools organize their holiday basketball tournaments, which are among the most recognizable in Southern Illinois.
He's a good man to have lend a hand if you're looking to build a basketball showcase from the ground up. Moss couldn't resist (even if he wanted to).
“He kind of roped me into it,” Moss said of his son-in-law with a chuckle. “I'm not sure I'd do it for anyone else.”
The second Edwardsville Shootout took place last Saturday at Edwardsville High. It featured a strong lineup of games to please area basketball fans.
“I think we put together a pretty good night of basketball,” Moss said.
Moss would know. He had a hand in securing the teams, especially the hot commodity that is Morgan Park from Chicago. Moss was friends with Mac Irvin, father of Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin. He's been close with the family for a long time and, when he reached out to the younger Irvin, it was an easy sell.
Moss has a simple philosophy for running these kinds of events.
“If you take care of teams, they'll want to come back,” Moss said. “It's all about treating the people right.”
When Moss ran Carbondale's tournament he had teams from Tennessee and Texas calling him to see if they could get in. Morgan Park made an appearance in Carbondale, too.
While at Centralia, he landed Mount Carmel, which brought with it Antoine Walker and Donovan McNabb. Walker had a 15-year NBA career. McNabb had a 13-year career in the NFL.
Centralia and Mount Carmel played an epic game that December in front of a standing-room only crowd.
“They got us,” Moss said. “We gave them a good game.”
Moss has a vision that teams and players of that elite caliber make the Edwardsville Shootout a regular stop. That's what it takes to make a showcase like this stand out in a crowd. There are no shortages of events in the area for basketball fans. No one knows it better than Moss, who's from Highland, home of the Highland Shootout, the gold standard in the area for basketball showcases. The O'Fallon Shootout has become an annual tradition in early February. Alton will host its first shootout Feb. 1.
“The kind of games you can create and the teams you can draw will keep you in business,” Fox said. “It becomes who you know and who you can draw.”
Which is where Moss comes in. He's already started assembling a bigger, better version of the Edwarsville Shootout for next December. If everything goes just right and it all falls into place, he would love for it to be a two-day event.
“In a year or two, we could have a real dandy,” Moss said.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
COLLINSVILLE TOURNAMENT BRACKET RELEASED
The top holiday tournament in the Metro East is back for its 36th year. The Collinsville Holiday Classic always provides entertaining games and this year appears to be no exception.
Among the teams included in the field are Collinsville, O'Fallon, Althoff, Belleville East, Edwardsville, Granite City, Madison, Oakville, Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur, Lincoln, Springfield Southeast, Rockford East, Mundelein and Quincy.
The first round will be a full-day affair, as it starts at 9 a.m. Dec. 27, with the last game that day scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
The next two rounds of games will be played Dec. 28, with the final scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
Tickets are $7 for adults per session. Full tournament passes cost $50. Tickets and passes can be purchased online. For more information, visit classic.cusd.kahoks.org.