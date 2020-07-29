Edwardsville's Johnson starts strong, comes away with fourth-place finish

Peyton Cusick took an impromptu trip on the night of July 21.
The Marquette (Mo.) sophomore-to-be carded a seven-over-par 78 earlier in the day in the first round of the Gateway PGA Junior Tour 2-Day Tournament at Gateway National Golf Links, in Madison, but she felt something was off.
“I went to the range last night to figure out my swing because my 5-iron and my 6-iron were going right a lot, so I went there to try and straighten it out,” Cusick said.
Cusick shaved two strokes off her score during the final round last Wednesday with a 5-over 76 to finish with a two-day total of 154.
She felt the extra range work paid off.
“It was a lot better today,” she said. “The last two times I played this course I didn’t do very well, so this was a refreshing change.”
Cusick ended up finishing in third place behind sisters Ella and Taryn Overstreet of Jackson, who carded a 151 and 152, respectively, and were both in Cusick’s group on the final day.
“I’ve played with them before. It’s pretty nice,” Cusick said. “They’re both really nice people. I like playing with them.”
Cusick was tied for the lead with Overstreets at 10-over after 16 holes, but she had no idea.
“I don’t like looking at my score,” she said. “I don’t like knowing how much over par I am. I just kind of stick to my own game, so I don’t get in my head.”
Ella Overstreet had a par and a birdie on the final two holes, while Taryn Overstreet parred the final two holes and Cusick bogeyed both holes to create the final separation.
“I was kind of leaving it a little short, so that didn’t help me,” Cusick said. “And then on my putting, I just wasn’t hitting it far enough to get it into the hole.”
Cusick had a rough stretch on Nos. 11-13 with bogeys on each hole, which also came back to affect her final standing.
“That was putting, for the most part,” she said. “I would have an up-and-down par putt, but then I would miss it. Or one of the holes, I three-putted because I was kind of far.”
Nicole Johnson, who will be a sophomore at Edwardsville, had the St. Louis area’s second-highest finish behind Cusick with a 79-77-156 to finish in fourth place.
Johnson had a fabulous start to the final round with two birdies and four pars on the first six holes to briefly pull her into an early tie for the lead with Ella Overstreet.
“The first six holes, I played really good,” Johnson said. “I was hitting every green. Every shot was close to the pin. My putts were great.”
But bogeys on Nos. 7-9 began a string of eight bogeys on the final 13 holes to push Johnson out of the mix.
“I had too many bogeys,” she said. “My putts were just really going past the hole and I was not making the really long putts back, so I was three-putting. And I missed some greens.”
Johnson has had a productive summer that included a second-place finish in the 47-player Prep Tour Memorial Day Junior Open in May. She hopes that will translate into a strong sophomore season this fall.
“I think I’ve done much better than I did last summer,” she said. “I’ve improved a lot since then. I think freshman season really helped me out a lot. I’m going to practice a lot and then hopefully keep going.”
