Empty Bowl raises more than $16,000 for the hungry

The air was brisk, with a hint of snow, when Collinsville's Gateway Center opened its doors on Feb. 26, for the 2020 Empty Bowl — the city’s biggest fundraiser for the Collinsville Food Pantry, according to a press release.
Inside the building, everything was ready in the four ballrooms — having been prepared by the Collinsville Woman’s Club the day before. Forty-four soups, donated by area restaurants and licensed vendors, were served. The “simple soup meal” symbolized the plight of the hungry.
Despite the weather, hundreds of people attended this special event, enjoying the food, silent auction and stage program with patriotic salute, live music and entertainment. Collinsville Township representatives gathered onstage and presented a $2,500 check to the Collinsville Empty Bowl.
First Mid Bank & Trust’s tomato basil soup was voted “Best Soup” at the event, with the Collinsville Fire Department’s zuppa toscana voted second place and Collinsville Sunrise Kiwanis’ hot and sour soup awarded third.
Weeks later, now with coronavirus restrictions in place, Woman’s Club president Linda Wiedower presented a check for $16,177 to Angel Lipham, director of the Collinsville Food Pantry.
“This check is a godsend to us during this very, very difficult time,” Lipham said. “We are so very grateful for everyone’s support at the Empty Bowl.”
The Collinsville Woman’s Club sends a huge thank you to the many, many people who were part of this year’s Empty Bowl — those who attended, donated, promoted and worked the event.
The food pantry continues to accept monetary donations. For more information, call 618-346-1861 or visit collinsvillefoodpantry.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!