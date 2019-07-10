Coming off a tough tournament the previous week, Braden Hoisington was just hoping to get back on track.
He did so in a way he never has before.
The Fort Zumwalt West junior-to-be fired a 5-under-par 67 in the final round to complete a masterful 11-under-par 144 performance to win the James Holtgrieve Boys Championship at the 20th Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship on July 1-2, at St. Clair Country Club, in Belleville.
“My best was five-under for a two-day and this was so unexpected, especially since I had a tougher last tournament a couple weeks ago,” said Hoisington, who shot 4-over-par on June 25, at the U.S. Junior Amateur in Quincy. “It feels amazing to have two really solid days. Everything felt connected. Everything was coming together.”
Hoisington and recent Marquette Catholic graduate Kolten Bauer each shot a 66 in the opening round to share the lead heading into the second day, but Bauer couldn't keep pace with Hoisington, carding an even-par 72 during the final round to finish five strokes back.
“That was my lowest 36-hole tournament, I think, probably by a couple strokes, so that’s really something to be proud of and something looking forward on to the season that I can build off of,” said Bauer, who will play at Parkland College.
Hoisington played error-free golf for the majority of his 36 holes. He had a pair of bogeys in the first seven holes on the first day, but that was it. Overall, he had one eagle, 11 birdies and 22 pars to punctuate his dazzling performance.
“I was just trying to stay consistent with no big mistakes,” he said. “I was going try and go for a bogey-free (round) and see where that took me.”
Bauer had just one bogey in the opening round, but he had three in the first nine holes of the final round as he shot a 3-over-par 39 on that front nine to see his share of the lead turn into a seven-shot deficit after Hoisington’s 32 on those same nine holes.
“I sort of got off to a rough start and that kind of set me back a bit. But I was able to bounce back really well and I was pretty proud of the way I came back on the back nine,” Bauer said. “Braden really took it over on the front nine, and it was sort of over after nine, but I figured I’d give him a little bit of a run and try to play my best on the back nine.”
Hoisington has had a pair of top-20 state finishes his first two years, including tying for 13th-place in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament in the spring. He’s hoping success this summer will lead to even better things the next two years.
“Until today, I hadn’t really shot a solid two days in a tournament," he said. "I’m just so happy with how I finally pieced everything together because it’s not very often that everything in your golf game comes together.”
Bauer tied for sixth in Illinois Class 2A as a junior, but a rough sectional round kept him out of the state tournament altogether as a senior. He has put his nose to the grindstone ever since.
“I had a rough time at sectionals and I really used the winter to work on some things that needed to be fixed in my swing,” he said. “I worked hard throughout the spring and summer to get my game to where it needs to be and it’s starting to show.”