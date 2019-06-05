Aaron Boulanger, son of Jon and Karen Boulanger of Highland, and a senior at Father McGivney Catholic High School, has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist, according to a press release.
Boulanger became a semifinalist by earning a qualifying score of 1490 (out of a possible 1520) on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). To qualify as a finalist, he then took the SAT and received a perfect score of 1600.
Boulanger was scheduled to compete this spring with 15,000 other students nationwide for Merit Scholarships totalling nearly $31 million.
“This is a really great honor and I’m really proud the years of hard work are paying off,” Boulanger said. “Of course, I wouldn’t be here without the huge amount of support I’ve received from my parents and teachers. Father McGivney has really taught me how to expand my horizons, going beyond what I thought I could do physically and mentally, all while growing closer to God. This achievement is not the result of one person’s efforts, but of an entire community of people believing in me.”
Boulanger is involved in many sports and extracurriculars at Father McGivney, including varsity soccer and track, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Math Team, Robotics, Ethics Bowl, Scholar Bowl, Catholic Athletes for Christ, Griffins for Life, Drama Club and Band. He is also a Student Ambassador. Outside of school, Boulanger is an active member of St. Paul Parish, in Highland.
“We are so proud of Aaron’s accomplishments. His academic abilities are being highlighted here and rightly so. He is a stellar student," Father McGivney principal Joe Lombardi said. "His ability to balance academics with his participation in clubs, activities and varsity sports is also very impressive. Aaron exemplifies our mission at McGivney to educate the whole student, mind, body and spirit.”