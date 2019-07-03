Mississippi River waters are slowly receding, but the damage left behind at the Alton Amphitheater and adjacent Riverfront Park has prompted a pair of event alterations, according to a press release.
The June 29 BBQ, Bikes & Blues event was cancelled and the June 30 International SUNday activity at the amphitheater was postponed due to the recent historic flooding.
“Even though the floodwaters have mostly receded, the amphitheater grounds require significant cleanup," said Robert Stephan, amphitheater commission chairman. "More than $50,000 in damage has been identified with that number likely to increase."
The fireworks on July 3 will go off as planned at 9:30 p.m., but will be moved to the old Great Central lot. As a result, there will be restricted parking in the Argosy lot on Henry St.
“We will work hard over the coming weeks and have the amphitheater in great condition for the Food Truck Festival, Jazz and Wine Festival, Alton Expo and Nelly concert,” Stephan said.
Historic flooding along the Mississippi River in Alton inundated the riverfront, home to the iconic outdoor amphitheater. The Steve Miller and Marty Stuart concert on June 21 was relocated to the Alton Square parking lot due to flooding issues.
The International SUNday event has been rescheduled for 12 to 5 p.m. July 28.
Other area Independence Day activities:
Brighton: A two-day event July 4 and July 6, at Schneider Park features a carnival, home run derby, live music and more. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks both days at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Godfrey: Blast off your Independence Day celebration at the Family Fun Fest on July 4, at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free and activities will continue throughout the night until the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. For more information, call 618-466-1483.
Grafton: The Fourth of July holiday weekend takes place on July 6, with the city’s annual fireworks festivities. A fireworks display will take place along the Mississippi River on the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Spend the day in Grafton shopping, dining or sipping a glass of locally crafted beer and wine along the river before the fireworks. There is no charge to view the fireworks.
Granite City: The annual Patriots in the Park festivities continue July 3-6 at Wilson Park, 2900 Benton St. The Granite City Park District's free celebration includes carnival rides, concerts, carriage rides, food, and entertainment. Fireworks will be at 9:15 p.m. July 4, at the Coolidge Middle School grounds, 3231 Nameoki Road. For more information, call 618-877-3059.
Troy: Fireworks lights up the night sky on July 4, at Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St. Considered one of the largest fireworks displays in southwest Illinois, the festival includes family-friendly pre-fireworks events.
For more information on area Independence Day activities, contact the Great Rivers and Routes Bureau at RiversandRoutes.com or 1-800-258-6645.