Flyers finish the mission, win ninth state title

DEKALB — The rain started falling in fat, steady drops as Javontez Spraggins hoisted the trophy toward the heavens.
The cold tears of angels washed over the East St. Louis football team as it let out a roar last Saturday.
“We lost two of our brothers,” said Spraggins, a senior offensive lineman. “We knew what we had to do. We played every game this season for them and we dedicated it to them. I'm so blessed to win a state championship with these guys.”
For the ninth time in school history and the second time since 2016, the Flyers are bringing a title back to the “City of Champions.”
East St. Louis defeated Prairie Ridge 43-21 to win the Class 6A championship at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University. The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, top-ranked team in Class 6A Illinois Associated Press poll and a No. 1 seed, East St. Louis (14-0) finished the mission it started last December. The Flyers began their journey whole.
Not all of them made it to the end.
Sophomore Jermaine Falconer died in March after collapsing in the weight room and being rushed to the hospital. Jaylon McKenzie, an elite eighth-grade prospect destined to be the next star in the Flyers' lengthy lineage, was shot and killed in Venice in May.
Nicknamed "Flats" and "J Money," they were gone too soon.
“We had two angels watching over us all year,” East Side coach Darren Sunkett said. “I would never wish this on no one's team but our kids are resilient. They fought all year and they worked their tails off all year to represent (McKenzie's) legacy.”
It was never more evident than in the second half against Prairie Ridge (12-2). The Flyers never trailed, but the Wolves answered both of their first-half touchdowns and were content to go into halftime tied at 14.
A No. 1 seed with three 6A championships of its own since 2011, Prairie Ridge received the kickoff to start the third quarter and put its best foot forward. The Wolves run an option offense that spreads the ball to a stable of ball carriers.
“We're run first, so that's going to eat up clock,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “We were milking the countdown clock in practice all week. That's something we're the opposite, we're trying to run plays as fast as possible. It was something that was on our mind to keep them off the field.”
Prairie Ridge reached the Flyers' 10 before the East St. Louis defense rose up. On first down, senior defensive lineman Darran Perkins dragged down senior running back Kyle Koelblinger after a gain of four. Senior quarterback Connor Lydon picked up two more yards before he was taken down by senior Darius Walker and senior safety Jamar'riante Burgess. On third-and-goal at the 4, senior defensive end Kevon Billingsley stuffed sophomore running back Zach Bentsen for no gain.
After hitting on clutch passes earlier in the game, Lydon dropped back but his fourth-and-goal pass was batted down by Burgess. The Flyers had the crucial stop they needed.
Four plays into the ensuing drive, East St. Louis took the lead for good. Despite a whipping wind that kept the flags in the stadium snapped to attention, junior quarterback Tyler Macon found junior receiver Dominic Lovett streaking across the middle of the field for a 66-yard TD to put the Flyers ahead 20-14 with 3 minutes and 24 seconds to play in the third.
Macon pitched his third TD of the afternoon when he found Lovett all alone on the first play of the fourth quarter. Senior running back DaMonta Witherspoon punched in the 2-point conversion to put the Flyers ahead 28-14.
On their next drive, the Wolves drove to the Flyers' 8 with eyes on making it a one-score game. On first-and-goal, Lydon didn't handle the exchange cleanly and the ball hit the turf. Perkins scooped it up, broke some tackles and outran everyone on his way to a 90-yard TD return, as the Flyers went ahead 36-14 with 6:44 remaining.
Senior Dylan Appleton made an interception off a deflected pass to end Prairie Ridge's next drive. Witherspoon finished things off for the Flyers when he scored a 1-yard TD with 2:49 left.