Four new offerings added to popular webinar series

Extend the beauty and productivity of this year's garden. University of Illinois Extension horticulture experts have added four new offerings to the popular Four Seasons Gardening webinar series, according to a press release.
Webinars start at 1:30 p.m. each Tuesday. Each session will last approximately one hour.
Gardening 101: 1:30 p.m., April 21
Gardening can be a fun and rewarding activity. If you are starting your first garden or just need a refresher, join Illinois Extension horticulture educator Ken Johnson as he covers the basics of gardening from where to place your garden, how to prepare and lay it out and plant selection.
Colorful Vegetables: 1:30 p.m., April 28
Extension horticulture educator Bruce Black will discuss plant characteristics that cause changes in popular and new cultivars of unique vegetables.
New Perennial Garden Theory: 1:30 p.m., May 12
Would you like to install a garden of perennials and bulbs that could actually become sustainable? Roy Diblik, perennial plant expert and author of "The Know Maintenance Perennial Garden," has a fresh perspective on perennial gardening by outlining specifics on bed preparation, plant selection, garden designs, watering and weed maintenance that allow the clients to have an easy to care for garden by year three. Join Illinois extension horticulture educator Kelly Allsup as she describes some of these techniques highlighted in the book and how they can work for you.
Creating a Pollinator Garden for Small Spaces: 1:30 p.m., May 19
Proper plant selection can give gardeners a beautiful and fruitful space that can play an important role in creating habitat for pollinators. Jennifer Fishburn, Illinois Extension horticulture educator, will discuss pollinator plant options for small spaces.
For additional programming, contact your local office at 618-939-3434 or 618-344-4230.
