Free drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots for students highlighted

To make sure students have reliable Internet access as they continue e-learning during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville, is highlighting the new statewide Wi-Fi hotspot map, according to a press release.
“The transition to remote learning has posed unique challenges for many Southern Illinois families because not every student has access to a reliable Internet connection, especially in our more rural communities,” Reitz said. “To help our students be successful during this emergency situation, many schools, libraries and other organizations are offering free drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots.”
Reitz is highlighting the recently released Wi-Fi hotspot map to help support Illinois students while they continue e-learning. The resource map was spearheaded by several state agencies, including the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).
As schools have been closed for the remainder of the school year, the map was created to help ensure students can complete online coursework, which can include video conferencing, online testing, research and assignments. Parents and guardians can drive their children to the Wi-Fi hotspots where they may use them for their schoolwork and other needs.
To access the map and to find more information on resources for children and families, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/resources-for-families-and-children.
“I am proud to see our state working to develop creative solutions to real challenges facing our families, especially in Southern Illinois where broadband capability and Internet access is sometimes scarce,” Reitz said. “The drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots will give our students without Internet access at home the ability to stay on track with their school work from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!