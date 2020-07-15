Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville converts to drive-in theatre this weekend

The city of Collinsville’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Gateway Convention Center have partnered to produce a drive-in movie night this weekend, according to a press release.
The "Gateway Drive-In Movie Nights" event will take place July 18, in the rear parking lot at Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville. A similar event was scheduled to take place this past Saturday.
The July 18 event will kick off with a performance by Straight 6 from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. and will conclude with a showing of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" from at 8:30 to 10 p.m.
“Due to COVID-19 and the state’s restrictions on gatherings, we cannot host our ‘normal’ events,” said Jamie Lane, director of sales and marketing at the Gateway Convention Center. “After our teams collaborated, we decided to utilize our large parking lot to produce two family-friendly drive-in movie nights for the community to enjoy. The cars will be generously spaced and the attendees can listen to live music and a movie from the comfort of their vehicle by dialing in to a designated radio channel.”
Families are welcome to bring their own food and beverages. Concessions will be available for purchase. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety for all, only credit cards will be accepted as a form of payment for entry and concessions. Cash will not be accepted. Bathrooms will be available on-site.
Guests will be required to wear facial coverings while in the building, as well as any time six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. Guests may bring lawn chairs to sit outside their cars.
Registration is $20 per car in advance online, or $30 per car on the day of the event. Admission includes access to both the band and the movie. Advanced tickets are encouraged. Parking will be based on a first come, first serve basis with entry beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“By transforming the Gateway Convention Center Parking lot into a drive-in movie theater, we are hoping to bring some summer fun to families,” said Cheryl Riley, superintendent of recreation for the city of Collinsville’s parks department. “These movie nights are a fun and safe way for people to gather. Pre-registering will save you $10.”
For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit apm.activecommunities.com/collinsvilleparkandrec/Activity_Search.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!