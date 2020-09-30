 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get jump on filing 2021-22 FAFSA using 2019 taxes
0 comments

Get jump on filing 2021-22 FAFSA using 2019 taxes

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

If you want to maximize the amount of student financial assistance for which you are eligible, then set your calendar for Oct. 1. That’s the day you can begin to file your 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), according to a press release.

Early FAFSA completion allows for additional funding opportunities such as the Illinois MAP Grant, which has limited funding.

“The application is a student’s first step in receiving financial assistance for college educational costs,” said Financial Aid Director Jessica Evans. “Beginning Oct. 1, students currently attending or planning to attend Southwestern Illinois College can file their 2021-2022 academic year FAFSA using 2019 tax information.”

Early FAFSA also allows students and families to have a better understanding of the aid they’ll have available to go to school, enabling them to make a more informed decision about their school choices and plan for a student’s or family’s contribution to the educational costs. To file online, visit fafsa.gov.

For more information or questions about early filing, call Financial Aid at 866-942-SWIC (7942): Belleville, ext. 5558; or e-mail fin_aid@swic.edu.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports