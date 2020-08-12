Glen Carbon Centennial Library announces August virtual programs

Through the month of August there will be no in-person programs held inside the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, according to a press release.
Additional registration information for these programs can be found on the library's Facebook page or website at glencarbonlibrary.org. For Zoom programs, please note, you will receive the log in information after you register. No Zoom account is needed to participate, except where specified.
Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga (requires registration via Zoom)
9:30 a.m. Aug. 15, 22, 29
Instructed by: Sarah Hartwig
Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga.
Storytime Live, for youths (requires registration via Zoom)
10 a.m. Aug. 12, 19, 26
Planned for pre-K to kindergarten, follow along while they screen share the books. They love the crisp view of the picture book pages and interacting with you during the program. The title is available on Hoopla.
Virtual Evening Flow Yoga (requires registration via Zoom)
5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Aug. 12, 19, 26
Instructed by: Anne Hughes
Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice.
Virtual Spoon River Anthology (requires registration via Zoom)
6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13
Spoon River Anthology, a collection of poems by Edgar Lee Masters published in 1915-16, represents a milestone in the literary history of Illinois and the United States. It was recognized as innovative not only for its creative experimentation with poetic form but also for its unvarnished representation of life in a middle-American small town through the voices of inhabitants of its cemetery, who reflect upon their experiences from beyond the grave. Previously, most poets who wrote about American small communities portrayed them as idyllic and their residents as virtuous. Masters, however, has his characters speak not only of their virtues but also of their vices, internal and interpersonal conflicts, moral dilemmas, and failures. A native of west-central Illinois, Masters based those characters largely upon people he knew in and around Lewistown. Their recognizability initially scandalized the residents of that community but made them compelling and relatable to generations of readers. Historical actors Paddy and Jon Lynn will portray characters from this collection of poems.
Let’s Get Crafty!, for youths (requires registration)
2 p.m. Aug. 14, 28
Find them on Facebook for virtual craft time. Each week, reserve a bag of craft supplies to be picked up from the library or use items you have at home. Follow along with the tutorial, so you can create something wonderful together.
Virtual Medicare Q&A (requires registration via Zoom)
6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17
Facilitated by: Jon Bergmann
Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare.
Pajama Storytime, for youths
6:30 p.m. Aug. 18
In a previously recorded Facebook post, Miss Becky will be reading stories to help get you ready for bed. You are encouraged to watch in your pajamas.
Reading Relay, for youths (requires registration via Zoom)
11 a.m. Aug. 22, 29
Youths entering grades 4 to 7 can join Miss Becky and Miss Aimee as they read from "From the Desk of Zoe Washington" by Bahni Turpin. They will spend about 30 minutes reading and another 15 to 30 minutes discussing the book. The title is available on Hoopla.
For all programs requiring registration, call 618-288-1212, register at the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
