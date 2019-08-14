Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Wonders of Watercolor" will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. A simple subject will guide your creativity and inspire you to create your own little artwork. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast
The Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast, consisting of pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs, will be from 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 24, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
You have the choice to eat in or carry out. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and under.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.