Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events — "Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale" from Aug. 22-25; "Social Security & Income Planning" from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 (registration is required); "Stitchin' in the Stacks" from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 23; "Yoga" from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24 (registration is required); and "Cookbook Club" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast
The Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast, consisting of pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs, will be from 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 24, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
You have the choice to eat in or carry out. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and under.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 27, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.