Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events — "Stitchin' in the Stacks" from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 30; "Yoga" from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31; and "Friday Morning Classic Movies" with "Inherit the Wind" (1960) at 11 a.m. Sept. 6.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 3, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.