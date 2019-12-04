Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 5. Suggested for birth to 2 years.
• "Friday Morning Classic Movies," which is the showing of a classic movie, along with coffee and refreshments, will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 6.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Gather and socialize with others who share your interest.
• "Holiday Open House," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Bring your camera and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will also be serving Annie’s Frozen Custard, and will have sugar cookies to decorate and holiday crafts. Registration is required.
• "Recycled Crafting Night" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Participants will upcycle old books to make a lovely ornament.
• "Groovin’ in the Stacks," for youths, will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Have fun and get moving with a mindful, musical adventure.
• "Book Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, to discuss the book "A Caribbean Mystery" by Agatha Christie. Newcomers are always welcome.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Model train show
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, at its clubhouse, 180 Summit St., in Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall).
Visitors are welcome to view the club’s trains running on its 18 x 27-foot HO Scale model railroad.
For more information, call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-531-1589 or visit trainweb.org/memrc.