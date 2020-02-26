Glen Carbon news and events for the week of Feb. 26

Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Teen Candy Bingo," for youths, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Play a sweet game of Bingo, where the board is covered in candy instead of numbers. This program is open to all youths in grades 6 through 12.
• "AARP Taxaide" will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 28. This service is intended for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of any age. You do not have to be a member of AARP. Appointments are required. Call or come in to schedule.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Plethora of Pens" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 2. This writing group encourages each other’s creativity and gives support to one another’s work.
• "Swing Dance Lessons," for 18 of years of age and older, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 3. All experience levels are invited. Registration is required.
• "Mayhem in the National Parks" will be at 6:30 p.m. March 4. Enjoy the scenery and general chaos during a 600-mile photo adventure on a mountain bike ride and camping trip. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 3, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Corned beef and cabbage, including potatoes, green beans, dessert and a drink, will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
Eat-in or carry-out is available. The cost is $14 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 10. Children 4 and under are free.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.