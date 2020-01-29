Glen Carbon news and events for the week of Jan. 29

Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Youth & Media" will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. This four-part workshop for parents started in August when they hosted an introductory workshop for parents on youth and media. Now, from January to March, they will cover those topics in more detail. Attendance for each session is recommended, but not required. Registration is required.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Preschool Story Time" will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 3-4. There will be story time, plus children’s literacy activities for emerging readers and learners.
• "Plethora of Pens" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. This writing group encourages each other’s creativity and gives support to one another’s work.
• "Coding, Robotics & Web Design," for youths, will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3. The library partners with the international organization “Girls Who Code” to offer all youths the opportunity to develop skills in coding, robotics and web page design. Membership is open to girls and boys ages 7-18.
• "Swing Dance Lessons," for 18 of years of age and older, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. All experience levels are invited. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.