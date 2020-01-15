Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 17. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Mixed Media Art" will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Instructor Greta Pastorello will mainly focus on acrylic, oil pastels and paper. Call the library or check the website for supply requirements. Registration is required.
• "Winnie the Pooh Party," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Come celebrate the silly ol’ bear and all his friends in the Hundred Acre Woods. There will be trivia, a movie, a scavenger hunt and a bouncing contest.
• "Preschool Learning Lab" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21. There will be story time, plus children’s literacy activities for emerging readers and learners. No need to register, just drop in.
• "Swing Dancing Lessons," for ages 18 and over, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. No experience is necessary and no partner is needed. Registration is required.
• "Backyard Beekeeping" will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. This class is for those who are considering beekeeping for the first time and want to learn more before bee season is in full swing.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.