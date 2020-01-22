Glen Carbon news and events for the week of Jan. 22

Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 23. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Genealogy 103" will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The class will focus on utilizing FamilySearch.org. They will discuss ways to search for your ancestors on this free, community-based family history tool. Registration is required.
• "Medicare Q&A" will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration is required.
• "Coding, Robotics & Design," for youths will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27. The library partners with the international organization “Girls Who Code” to offer all youths the opportunity to develop skills in coding, robotics and web page design. Membership is open to girls and boys ages 7-18.
• "Exploration Lab" will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 28. Join the library for a morning of activity, imagining, creating, songs and fun.
• "Cookbook Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Choose a cookbook, read it. Pick a dish, make it. Enjoy trying a variety of dishes as they discuss how they made them. This month's theme is soup.
• "Youth & Media" will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. This four-part workshop for parents started in August when they hosted an introductory workshop for parents on youth and media. Now, from January to March, they will cover those topics in more detail. Attendance for each session is recommended, but not required. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 28, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.