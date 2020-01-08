Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 9. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s" will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, event attendees will learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required.
• "Friday Morning Classic Movies," which is the showing of a classic movie, along with coffee and refreshments, will be all day Jan. 10, when an Elvis Presley movie marathon will be shown.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 10. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Sylvan ACT Practice Test" will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 11. This free ACT practice test is open to high school students who want to practice before the real test. Registration is required.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Exploration Lab" will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Join the library for a morning of activity, imagining, creating, songs and fun.
• "Book Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, to discuss the book "In the Heart of the Sea" by Nathaniel Philbrick. Newcomers are always welcome.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.