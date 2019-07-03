Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Friday at the Movies" will be at 11 a.m. July 5, with "Christmas in July," a 1940 comedy starring Dick Powell and Ellen Drew.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 5. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations.
• Yoga will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 6. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat.
• Pop Up Art for Adults (summer reading themed) will be from 1 to 3 p.m. July 6. This month’s project: "Galaxy Rock Magnet or Celestial Mandala." All materials will be provided.
• "Book Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 9, to discuss the book "Winter Garden" by Kristin Hannah. Newcomers are always welcome.
• "Wednesday STREAMing," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. July 10. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 9, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.