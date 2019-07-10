Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Summer Reading for Adults" for readers 18 and older runs now through July 31. This year’s theme is "Space: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing." The more you read, the more chances you have to win a prize.
• "Wednesday STREAMing," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. July 10. Science-Technology-Reading-Engineering-Art-Math. They will bring it all together in action and educationally-packed Wednesday afternoons this summer.
• LEGO Club, for youths, will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 12. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Moving & Grooving Storytimes," for youths, will be at 10 a.m. July 15-16. Stage Play Learning and Nia Kids presentations will bring stories alive this summer with creative storytelling and music.
• "Growing Digital Learners," for youths, will be from 1 to 7 p.m. July 15. Illinois State Library’s Project Next Generation Grant funded by an LSTA/IMLS grant has provided the library with digital equipment to teach all generations about the uses and potential of virtual and augmented reality coding, and robotics applications. Scheduled VR and AR sessions are limited to 15 minutes per person. Registration is required.
• A Medicare Q&A will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 15. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare.
• "The Other Pollinators" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 16. Find out what pollination actually is, how it's done and a bit about the lives of some of the “other" pollinators, which include native bees, butterflies, moths, ants and even birds. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 9, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.