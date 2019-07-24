Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Wednesday STREAMing," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. July 24. Science-Technology-Reading-Engineering-Art-Math. They will bring it all together in action and educationally-packed Wednesday afternoons this summer.
• Tech Gadget Petting Zoo," for adults, will be from 1 to 7 p.m. July 24. Join them for hands-on exploration of the latest tech gadgets, including coding, robotics and video gaming, plus virtual and augmented reality.
• LEGO Club, for youths, will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 25.
• "Pop Up Pop Art" for adults (summer reading themed) will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 25. All materials will be provided. Feel free to come anytime during the two-hour block of time, but allow 20-30 minutes to complete your project.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 26. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest.
• Yoga will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 27. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Summer Reading Finale," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. July 27. Celebrate 11 weeks of summer learning. Play in a mountain of foam from St. Louis Interactive’s foam machine and jump around in a bounce house. Try your luck at some carnival games and play with your food at the Annie’s Custard sundae bar. A live DJ will provide lots of lively entertainment.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Masonic Lodge Breakfast
The Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast, consisting of pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs, will be from 7 to 11 a.m. July 27, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
You have the choice to eat in or carry out. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and under.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 30, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.