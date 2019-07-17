Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Summer Reading for Adults" for readers 18 and older runs now through July 31. This year’s theme is "Space: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing." The more you read, the more chances you have to win a prize.
• "Wednesday STREAMing," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. July 17. Science-Technology-Reading-Engineering-Art-Math. They will bring it all together in action and educationally-packed Wednesday afternoons this summer.
• Tech Gadget Petting Zoo," for adults, will be from 1 to 7 p.m. July 17. Join them for hands-on exploration of the latest tech gadgets, including coding, robotics and video gaming, plus virtual and augmented reality.
• "Baby Lapsit" will be at 10 a.m. July 18. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• LEGO Club, for youths, will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 18.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 19. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• Yoga will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 20. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Swords & Roses: Cavern of the Elements," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. July 20. Our universe if filled with elements. The brave ladies from Swords & Roses will take you on an adventure to the Cavern of the Elements. There will be audience interaction, swashbuckling adventure and fun for everyone.
• "Growing Digital Learners," for youths, will be from 1 to 7 p.m. July 22. Illinois State Library’s Project Next Generation Grant funded by an LSTA/IMLS grant has provided the library with digital equipment to teach all generations about the uses and potential of virtual and augmented reality coding, and robotics applications. Scheduled VR and AR sessions are limited to 15 minutes per person. Registration is required.
• "Mussels and Music: Mississippi River Valley Migrant Life in the Early Twentieth Century" will be from 6 to 7 p.m. July 23, in the Gazebo. Dennis Stroughmatt, an internationally-acclaimed fiddler and historic preservationist will perform many of the songs well known during his great-grandfather and grandfather’s generation of minstrels and mussel shellers who worked and performed along the Mississippi and Wabash rivers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Registration is required.
• The Cookbook Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 23. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish and, if you'd like, bring it to share. This month's theme is summer desserts.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 23, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
Masonic Lodge Breakfast
The Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast, consisting of pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs, will be from 7 to 11 a.m. July 27, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
You have the choice to eat in or carry out. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and under.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.