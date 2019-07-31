Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Friday at the Movies" will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 2, with "Caddyshack," a 1980 classic comedy starring Chevy Chase and Bill Murray.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 2. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your own sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• Yoga will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• An "IDentity Theft Workshop" will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn how to identify potential scams/fraud, protect yourself against identity theft and address some concerns about being a victim of identity theft, as well as understand the importance of securing your personal information.
• "Youth & Media," a workshop for parents, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Learn to be your child's trusted guide, equip your child to be media resilient, create a family media plan and start to advocate for youth. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.