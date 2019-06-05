Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Wednesday STREAMing," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. June 5. Science-Technology-Reading-Engineering-Art-Math. They will bring it all together in action and educationally-packed Wednesday afternoons this summer.
• "Baby Lapsit" will be at 10 a.m. June 6. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• "Friday at the Movies" will be at 11 a.m. June 7, with "The Cabin in the Sky," a 1943 classic movie starring Ethel Waters and Lena Horne that will celebrate African-American Music Appreciation Month.
• "Movie Matinees for Everyone" will be at 1 p.m., June 7. Come into the Youth Room for an afternoon movie matinee and take home a craft. Popcorn or popsicles will be provided.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 7. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• Yoga will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 8. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat.
• The “Lucky Few” Generation presentation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 8. The focus is on the Lucky Few Generation, those born between 1925 and 1945. The audience is invited to contribute personal stories, experiences and reflections about this generation.
• "Book Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 11, to discuss the book "The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry" by Rachel Joyce. Newcomers are always welcome.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. June 11, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.