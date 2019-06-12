Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Summer Reading for Adults" for readers 18 and older runs now through July 31. This year’s theme is "Space: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing." The more you read, the more chances you have to win a prize.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 14. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Growing Digital Learners" will be from 1 to 7 p.m. June 17. Through a Project Next Generation grant, kids are offered a chance to explore coding and robotics.
• A Medicare Q&A will be from 6 to 7 p.m. June 17. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare.
• "Yoga for Kids" will be at 6:30 p.m. June 17. Courtney Winkler, a certified English teacher (M.A.T.) and certified Kids Yoga instructor (K-HYI), will share the yoga experience with summer learners. Parents and children can share the benefits of Yoga’s contribution to overall health and wellness.
• The next Library Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 18. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Train show
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host open houses from 5 to 8 p.m. June 14, and from 3 to 8 p.m. June 15, at its clubhouse, 180 Summit St., in Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall).
Admission is free. Visitors are welcome to view several trains running on the club’s 18 x 27-foot HO Scale model railroad.
For more information, call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-531-1589, or visit trainweb.org/memrc.