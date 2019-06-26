Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Summer Reading for Adults" for readers 18 and older runs now through July 31. This year’s theme is "Space: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing." The more you read, the more chances you have to win a prize.
• LEGO Club for youths will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 27.
• Herb Gardening will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 27. Presented by Illinois Master Gardener Debbie Owen, learn which herbs do well in this area.
• "Movie Matinees for Everyone" will be at 1 p.m., June 28. Come into the Youth Room for an afternoon movie matinee and take home a craft. Popcorn or popsicles will be provided.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 28. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• Yoga will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 29. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 2, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.