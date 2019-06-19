Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Summer Reading for Adults" for readers 18 and older runs now through July 31. This year’s theme is "Space: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing." The more you read, the more chances you have to win a prize.
• "Wednesday STREAMing," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. June 19. Science-Technology-Reading-Engineering-Art-Math. They will bring it all together in action and educationally-packed Wednesday afternoons this summer.
• "Baby Lapsit" will be at 10 a.m. June 20. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• LEGO Club for youths will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 20.
• Practical Safety Tips for Citizens, presented by Glen Carbon Police, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. June 20.
• The AARP Driver Safety Course will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 21-22. The program is designed to give adults the tools needed to drive defensively and be better aware while behind the wheel.
• "Movie Matinees for Everyone" will be at 1 p.m., June 21. Come into the Youth Room for an afternoon movie matinee and take home a craft. Popcorn or popsicles will be provided.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 21. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• Yoga will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 22. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat.
• Pop Up Art for Adults (summer reading themed) will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 22. This month’s project: "Universe in a Jar or Celestial Mandala." Bring your own clean, clear, glass jar with lid — the rest will be provided. Feel free to come anytime during the two-hour block of time, but allow 20-30 minutes to complete your project.
• "Growing Digital Learners" will be from 1 to 7 p.m. June 24. Through a Project Next Generation grant, kids are offered a chance to explore coding and robotics.
• The Cookbook Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 25. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish and, if you like, bring it to share. This month’s theme is appetizer.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Masonic Lodge Breakfast
The Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast, consisting of biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs, will be from 7 to 11 a.m. June 22, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
You have the choice to eat in or carry out. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and under.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. June 25, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.