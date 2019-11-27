Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Preschool Learning Lab" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2-3. There will be story time, plus children’s literacy activities for emerging readers and learners.
• "Plethora of Pens" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. This writing group encourages each other’s creativity and gives support to one another’s work.
• "Binding Our State Together: 200 Years of Canals, Railroads, Postal Service, Interurbans and Roads" will be presented by Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau — Dr. Norman Moline from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Registration is required.
• "Special Holiday Cookbook Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
IWO meeting
The next International Women's Organization meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, in the Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, in Glen Carbon. Look for the blue sign out front of the “Information and Administrative Office” (additional parking available on side of road next to blue sign).
The theme for the meeting is “Festivals and Holiday Customs Around the World" presented by Eyitayo Akomolafe (Nigeria), Rodaina Mousa (Egypt) and Le Phuong Tu (Vietnam).
Please bring items to donate for the IWO Silent Auction. Everyone is invited to bring several special “white elephants,” re-gifted items and those special “treasures” you have around the house you no longer wish to keep. This is the IWO's only fundraiser of the year and these funds help cover the cost of postage and printed copies needed for IWO mailings.
The IWO provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and international women of the Metro East area.
Refreshments are served. Each person is asked to bring a holiday snack to share. Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend.
For more information, call Esther at 618-406-0259, Barbara at 618-830-5804, or Joyce at 618-931-0041.
Model train show
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, at its clubhouse, 180 Summit St., in Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall).
Visitors are welcome to view the club’s trains running on its 18 x 27-foot HO Scale model railroad.
Admission is free. For more information, call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-531-1589 or visit trainweb.org/memrc.