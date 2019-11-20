Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Art Lab," for youths, will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Introduce your family to a variety of art media and projects selected for all ages. They will provide all of the materials you and your kids need to channel your emerging artists.
• "Gingerbread Decorating," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 23. Kick off the winter holiday season with a gingerbread decorating session. All materials will be furnished. A $3 donation will be given to a local animal rescue group. Gingerbread structures will be pre-assembled, so all you’ll need is your imagination.
• "Coding, Robotics & Design," for youths will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25. The library partners with the international organization “Girls Who Code” to offer all youths the opportunity to develop skills in coding, robotics and web page design. Membership is open to girls and boys ages 7-18.
• NaNoWriMo will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 26. Officially known as National Novel Writing Month, NaNoWriMo is a month-long event that encourages participants to write a novel (at least 50,000 words) in the month of November. Join the library for write-ins every Tuesday in November.
• "Groovin’ in the Stacks," for youths, will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 26. Have fun and get moving with a mindful, musical adventure.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Model train show
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, at its clubhouse, 180 Summit St., in Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall).
Visitors are welcome to view the club’s trains running on its 18 x 27-foot HO Scale model railroad.
Admission is free. For more information, call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-531-1589 or visit trainweb.org/memrc.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 26, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.