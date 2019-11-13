Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Wonders of Watercolor" will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14. A simple subject will guide your creativity and inspire you to create your own little artwork. Registration is required.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Fiesta of Books/Fiesta de Libros," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 16. The Bi-Lingual Story Time will be facilitated by SIUE's Sigma Delta Pi Honor Society.
• "Preschool Learning Lab" will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 18-19. There will be story time, plus children’s literacy activities for emerging readers and learners.
• "Medicare Q&A" will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration is required.
• "Coding, Robotics & Design," for youths will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. The library partners with the international organization “Girls Who Code” to offer all youths the opportunity to develop skills in coding, robotics and web page design. Membership is open to girls and boys ages 7-18.
• NaNoWriMo will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 19. Officially known as National Novel Writing Month, NaNoWriMo is a month-long event that encourages participants to write a novel (at least 50,000 words) in the month of November. Join the library for write-ins every Tuesday in November.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.