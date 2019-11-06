Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 8. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Art Lab," for youths, will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Introduce your family to a variety of art media and projects selected for all ages. They will provide all of the materials you and your kids need to channel your emerging artists.
• "Plants that Changed the Course of History" will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. The interconnection of plants and human existence is monumental. Food, shelter, fuel, medicines, clothing, oxygen, carbon dioxide certainly, but have you considered the impact of plants on our daily lives? Registration is required.
• NaNoWriMo will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 12. Officially known as National Novel Writing Month, NaNoWriMo is a month-long event that encourages participants to write a novel (at least 50,000 words) in the month of November. Join the library for write-ins every Tuesday in November.
• "Groovin’ in the Stacks," for youths, will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Have fun and get moving with a mindful, musical adventure.
• "Book Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, to discuss the book "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell. Newcomers are always welcome.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.