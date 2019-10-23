Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• "To Fertilize or Compost" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. The subject of “compost versus fertilizer” initially appears to be a no-brainer. Dirt is dirt, right? But not all dirt is created equal — and there are a number of actions you can take to improve your own garden earth.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 25. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Art Lab," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Introduce your family to a variety of art media and projects selected for all ages. They will provide all of the materials you and your kids need to channel your emerging artists.
• "Girls Who Code" will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The library partners with the international organization “Girls Who Code” to offer all youths the opportunity to develop skills in coding, robotics and webpage design. Membership is open to girls and boys ages 7-18.
• "The Early History of Picture Post Cards" is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The first picture postcards in America were printed for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago — making Illinois the birthplace of the American picture postcard. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
There will be hot dogs, chips, candy and hot cocoa.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.