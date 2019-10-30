Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Friday Morning Classic Movies," which is the showing of a classic movie, along with coffee and refreshments, will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 1, when "On Golden Pond" (1981) will be shown.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 1. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Plethora of Pens" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. This writing group encourages each other’s creativity and gives support to one another’s work.
• "Preschool Learning Lab" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 4-5. There will be story time, plus children’s literacy activities for emerging readers and learners.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
IWO meeting
The next International Women's Organization meeting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, in the Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, in Glen Carbon. Look for the blue sign out front of the “Information and Administrative Office” (additional parking available on side of road next to blue sign).
The theme for the meeting is "The Past and Present of China/Taiwan" with guest speaker Keng-Liang Huang.
The IWO provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and international women of the Metro East area.
Refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend. For more information, call Esther at 618-406-0259, Barbara at 618-830-5804, or Joyce at 618-931-0041.