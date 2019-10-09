Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Baby Lapsit" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby.
• "Star Party at the Library" will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10. You don’t want to miss this opportunity for a free training and telescope viewing session provided by amateur astronomers from the Riverbend Astronomy Club.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Art Lab," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Introduce your family to a variety of art media and projects selected for all ages. They will provide all of the materials you and your kids need to channel your emerging artists.
• "Swing Dancing Lessons," for ages 18 and older, will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. No experience is necessary. and no partner is needed. Learn the footwork and fundamentals of swing dancing. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, at the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon (behind Walmart).
There will be hot dogs, chips, candy and hot cocoa.
For more information, call 618-656-7137.