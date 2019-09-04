Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• "Friday Morning Classic Movies," which is the showing of a classic movie made before 1980, along with coffee and refreshments, will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 6, when "Inherit the Wind" (1960) will be shown.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 6. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Book Club" will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, to discuss the book "When Books Went to War" by Molly Guptill Manning. Newcomers are always welcome.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.